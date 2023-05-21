Irdai favours insurers selling mutual funds9 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 01:26 AM IST
In an interview, Panda said the regulator is also working on an India-specific model of Risk Based Capital (RBC) regime for insurers to recognize asset-side risks and interactions between various risks faced by insurers
NEW DELHI : India’s insurance regulator favours greater freedom for insurance companies to sell other products, including mutual funds. The financial services space is interconnected, and a one-stop solution may offer better availability of financial services and lead to greater financial inclusion, said Debasish Panda, chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). In an interview, Panda said the regulator is also working on an India-specific model of Risk Based Capital (RBC) regime for insurers to recognize asset-side risks and interactions between various risks faced by insurers. Edited excerpts:
