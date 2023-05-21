NEW DELHI : India’s insurance regulator favours greater freedom for insurance companies to sell other products, including mutual funds. The financial services space is interconnected, and a one-stop solution may offer better availability of financial services and lead to greater financial inclusion, said Debasish Panda, chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). In an interview, Panda said the regulator is also working on an India-specific model of Risk Based Capital (RBC) regime for insurers to recognize asset-side risks and interactions between various risks faced by insurers. Edited excerpts:

The insurance sector has seen various reforms under your chairmanship of Irdai. What more can the industry expect in terms of ease of doing business?

India’s market and economy are getting attraction globally for its resilience, opportunities and ease of doing business. Irdai’s efforts are also directed towards creating an attractive landscape in the insurance sector. The first set of reforms included measures towards making registration of new entities faster, including the creation of a facilitation cell and on-tap NOC (no-objection certificate) issuance, providing ease in launching products, imparting flexibility in raising capital, according to independence in expense management, opening up distribution, easy accessibility of reinsurance etc. Efforts are being made towards adopting a principle-based regime and moving towards lighter regulations. Further, proposals for amendments to insurance laws include rationalized capital requirements, composite registration, one-time registration for intermediaries, value-added services by insurers and the sale of other financial products. Furthermore, various modalities are under consideration, including an e-marketplace protocol, localized women-centric distribution force, and simple benefit-based products, which may greatly enhance the ease of doing business and significantly contribute to insurance inclusion.

You have talked about the need for the industry to bring more capital. How important is this, and what is the progress in this regard?

Insurance is a capital-intensive industry. And it is more so required considering the huge market India is, with its 1.4 billion population and their respective assets and businesses. To attain the goal of Insurance for All by 2047, existing insurers need to scale up, new players must enter the sector, more distribution partners are required, more products are needed, and most importantly, the usage of high-end technological solutions is a must. We need to tap the huge potential that exists in almost every line of business, be it life, health, personal accident, motor, property etc. We also need to be prepared for new and emerging risks and innovative solutions required for the same. The state insurance plan aims to reach the last mile and enable access to insurance for each and every individual. All of this would require more and more capital and investments, especially in the areas of technology and human resources. Recent regulatory reforms have strengthened the position of policyholders and have also made the insurance landscape more investor- and business-friendly, thereby making the insurance sector an attractive destination for investments.

How do you see the investment policies of insurers and their exposure to corporate firms?

Irdai has a specific detailed framework for regulating and monitoring investments made by insurance companies. The framework is applicable to both patterns of investments as well as exposure norms. The exposure norms have been defined for entity level, group level and also industry level. A prudent risk management framework has also been laid out for insurance companies. The investment wing of Irdai closely monitors investments made by insurance companies and intervenes whenever it is deemed necessary. In addition, Irdai has also mandated that insurers need to maintain a certain level of solvency margin, which is a measure of their ability to absorb losses. This ensures that insurers have adequate capital to meet their obligations even in the event of a crisis. While existing regulations are designed to ensure the prudence and safety of investments made by insurers, the regulator continuously reviews and updates the same to keep pace with changing market dynamics and to address any emerging risks.

What about the plan to get insurance companies to sell other products, such as mutual funds or other related products?

The financial services space is interconnected. Everyone needs access to banks, credit, investments, pensions, insurance etc. A one-stop solution may offer better accessibility and availability of financial services leading to greater financial inclusion. The overall cost of operations may also come down, resulting in affordable solutions for end consumers. This may improve the ease of living for citizens. Integrating with technology may further ease the accessibility and availability, considering the expansive reach of digital public infrastructure in India. The said arrangement may support the overall growth of the financial sector, of which insurance is a major part. Interoperability would help all financial service providers to reach every nook and corner of the country in a faster manner. Customers may also find it easy to communicate with one financial adviser or agent instead of multiple touchpoints. All in all, it may result in improving insurance inclusion.

The private insurance industry is now more than two decades old and maturing. As they gain financial strength, do you think there is a need for higher supervision of various risk factors?

Supervision is one of the key functions of Irdai. The primary responsibility of Irdai is towards the protection of policyholders’ interests, and thus a fine balance between facilitating ease of doing business and supervision is maintained. To strengthen the supervision process and effective monitoring of various risks insurance entities are exposed to, Irdai is moving towards risk-based supervision. This would encourage enterprise-wide risk management by insurers, under which every risk is comprehensively assessed and addressed. This approach moves from one-size-fits-all to entity-specific supervision and also helps the regulator to provide customized and timely guidance for insurers.

How has the shift to the risk-based capital regime from the current factor-based solvency regime?

The Indian insurance sector is currently under a factor-based solvency regime, primarily based on the liability profile of insurers. However, as the market is maturing and diversifying, there is a need to consider explicitly asset-side risks and interaction between various risks faced by insurers, which is central to the proposed risk-based capital (RBC) regime. The importance of risk-based capital increases multifold in the dynamic economic and financial environment. Further, the Indian insurance market has a unique character and peculiar needs, and thus perhaps an Indian model of RBC is required. There is a dedicated mission mode team at Irdai aiming for the same. The team is in the process of launching its first quantitative impact study (QIS). The insights gathered from the QIS would help in preparing a roadmap for the implementation of the India model of RBC. It would encourage better asset-liability management and efficient use of capital.

How is the industry expanding? You gave new licences last year. How many more are coming this year, and what will be their profile?

The Indian insurance market is presently the 10th largest market globally. During FY23, the insurance industry registered 13% Y-o-Y growth. The three-year CAGR was 10.6%. FDI in the insurance sector is around Rs. 57,000 crore, with AUM (assets under management) of Rs. 60 trillion. The AUM has grown by 11% in FY23. Three new companies have been registered, with two in life and one in the general insurance segment. This comes after a hiatus of 12 years in life insurance and five years in general insurance. A few more applicants are in the pipeline at various stages of fulfilling the criteria for registration. These applicants are supported by dedicated facilitation cells of Irdai. All of this indicates that the business environment is favourable and conducive, and investors are getting attracted to the insurance sector.

The draft Insurance Amendment Bill proposes to bring in composite licensing allowing insurers to play in all segments. Is the industry ready for this? Are sufficient regulations in place to welcome a large player like LIC into this?

The intent behind the proposed composite registration is to enable a one-stop solution for all insurance needs of common citizens. If any insurance company with a vast distribution network is able to offer all types of insurance products, it would not only lead to economies of scale but may also lead to greater affordability and improved accessibility of insurance coverage. This would enable insurance companies to better allocate their resources resulting in better and more efficient capital management. The necessary regulatory framework will have to be put in place, duly addressing all possible risks and vulnerabilities faced by such composite insurers. However, it must be noted that composite registration would be one of the options available to the entities in the insurance sector, and the insurance companies would be able to choose their operational areas, be it composite, mono-line, specialized, regional, captive, niche etc. as per their business strategies.

What is the progress of Bima Sugam? How will it change India’s insurance landscape?

Bima Sugam is under contemplation to be an e-marketplace protocol connected to India Stack. It would augment means available to policyholders to purchase insurance policies and service the same, e.g. adding/modifying nominations, updating address, contact details etc. and also in settlement of claims. It includes assisted purchase experience partnering with various insurance intermediaries. It is a step towards democratizing and universalizing insurance, leading to an open insurance market. The insights generated by Bima Sugam may enable prudent underwriting, information sharing, fraud and mis-selling prevention. It is an attempt to make the insurance journey seamless and frictionless, bringing ease and convenience for policyholders and thereby making insurance from a push to a pull product.

How can the insurance sector benefit from digitizing and adopting newer technologies such as blockchain?

The rapid growth of digital technologies is transforming the entire insurance industry and heralding a new era of business models. With the advent of cutting-edge technologies, many functions of the insurance business, like pricing and risk management, insurance distribution, policy servicing, claims processing, claims adjudication etc., are expected to transform to deliver more speed and transparency. To facilitate insurers to invest in cutting-edge technology and offer tech-based products, the revised expenses of management regulations provide for additional expense allowance for investing in InsurTech. The revamped regulatory sandbox has also provided the environment for experiments and innovation. There have been various concepts that have been successfully implemented, like pay as you go, pay as you drive, floater policies in motor and wellness & preventive features in health. Further, Irdai announced a Hackathon and invited innovative solutions in the areas of Automated Death Claim settlement, curtailing miss-selling, identifying uninsured motor vehicles, Fraud mitigation/ prevention etc. A dedicated InsurTech mission mode team at Irdai is working towards making the sector tech-equipped and facilitating the creation of an e-marketplace protocol for insurance.