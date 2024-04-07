IRDAI flags Hinduja Group-led IIHL's acquisition of Reliance Capital, says plan 'not in line with regulations'
Hinduja Group-led IIHL's Reliance Capital acquisition plan has met with another roadblock after IRDAI raised concern over the resulotion plan for the debt-ridden insurance company. The regulator has sought clarification for the same from company
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has expressed reservations over Hinduja Group firm IndusInd International Holdings' (IIHL) Reliance Capital acquisition, reported PTI citing sources.
