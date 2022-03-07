IRDAI proposes to hike third-party motor insurance premiums for FY2022-23

Ashwini Dubey, head- motor renewals, Policybazaar.com, said that this was an expected move as third party rates had not been changed for the past two terms. The increase is from car to two-wheeler to commercial vehicles across the spectrum. While third-party premium rates are revised annually by Irdai, these were put on hold in 2020. And again in 2021 to give relief to policyholders during the pandemic. However, with the rise in the number of third-party claims after the initial drop during Covid, GICs had written to IRDAI, proposing the mandatory increase in third-party rates, which has now been accepted. This will increase insurance premiums for both comprehensive and third-party as TP is a part of comprehensive.

