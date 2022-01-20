Irdai red-flags LIC investment  in  IFSC

The International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gift City is deemed as a foreign territory, although it is located on Indian soil. “The Indian government wants exchanges, depositories at IFSC to have an Indian flavour and have a diversified shareholding that is prevalent in exchanges of the mainboard. As part of this, there was a proposal where LIC could acquire 15% in India INX or NSE IFSC (NSE’s GIFT situated exchange), but the regulator has raised an objection," one of the two people cited above said, seeking anonymity.