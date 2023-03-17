IREDA gets Cabinet go-ahead for listing on stock exchanges2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 08:25 PM IST
- Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) will drive the listing process,
The Cabinet on Friday approved for listing of IREDA - a CPSE under Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) on the stock exchanges through an Initial Public Offer (IPO) by part sale of government’s stake in it and to raise funds for IREDA through issue of fresh equity shares.
