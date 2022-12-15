Ireda inks 4,445 cr loan pact with SJVN Green Energy for 1,000 MW solar project

New Delhi: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) on Thursday said it has inked a loan agreement with SJVN Green Energy for financing ₹4,444.71 crore for 1,000 MW solar power project.
“Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd signed a historic loan agreement for ₹4,444.71 crore with SJVN Green Energy (SGEL), a subsidiary of SJVN Ltd, today for a 1,000 MW solar power project at Bikaner, Rajasthan," the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.
The Ireda-funded project will connect to 400/220 KV substation Bikaner-II. SJVN has bagged the project through the tender floated by Ireda under the CPSU Phase-II (Tranche III) Scheme for the development of a grid-connected solar PV power project through a competitive bidding process based on VGF (viability gap funding) support.
“We are pleased to sanction IREDA’s highest loan amount to SGEL for development of 1,000 MW Solar project. We will be able to support Govt. of India to achieve its targets of 50% share of energy from non-fossil fuels by 2030 through this kind of cooperation," said Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, Ireda.
“Also, this partnership will encourage green investment and generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities," he added.
SJVN is on a rapid expansion and capacity addition journey. With the present portfolio of more than 42,000 MW, the company is marching forward tirelessly to achieve its shared vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 & 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.
