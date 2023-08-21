IREDA targets ₹4,350 crore revenue in FY24; ₹5,220 crore in FY251 min read 21 Aug 2023, 06:11 PM IST
The company reported a reduction in net non-performing assets lowering the figure to 1.61% in the first quarter of FY24
New Delhi: State-owned IREDA aims to generate ₹4,350 crore revenue this financial year, and ₹5,220 crore next year. The company has signed a performance-based MoU with the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) in this regard.
