Ireland’s PM Announces Early Election to Pounce on Poll Lead

Ireland will hold an early general election as Prime Minister Simon Harris takes advantage of favorable poll numbers and a slump in support for Sinn Fein, the main opposition party, which is mired in a series of scandals.

Published7 Nov 2024, 01:08 AM IST
(Bloomberg) -- Ireland will hold an early general election as Prime Minister Simon Harris takes advantage of favorable poll numbers and a slump in support for Sinn Fein, the main opposition party, which is mired in a series of scandals.

Harris said a vote will take place on Nov. 29, even though he’s not required to hold an election until March 2025. The announcement, which was widely expected, follows a giveaway budget in October that was seen as an effort to win over voters.

Harris, 38, became Ireland’s youngest ever prime minister — or Taoiseach — in April after taking over as leader of Fine Gael, the main party in the coalition government. 

He’s had to navigate an immigration crisis, as well as frustration over housing and healthcare, but has generally enjoyed a honeymoon period with voters so far. At the same time, rival party Sinn Fein has seen its support plunge from the highs of recent years and is now trailing in polls.

Harris promised to bring fresh ideas on issues like immigration, and has benefited from having the resources to keep the public on side. Tax revenue from multinational firms like Google and Amazon, as well as a one-off back-tax payment of €14 billion ($15 billion) from Apple Inc., have put the country on track for a huge fiscal surplus this year.

Harris used some of that for a €10.5 billion budget bonanza that included several tax credits and extra welfare payments to be dished out before Christmas. 

Harris announced the date on RTE Television. He will go to the president on Friday to seek the dissolution of the Dail, as the parliament is known. 

“I’m looking forward to the weeks ahead and asking the people of Ireland for a mandate,” Harris said.

Immigration is likely to be a dominant issue in the election. While Ireland doesn’t have a single, large far-right party — like AfD in Germany or National Rally in France — there has been an increase in support for independent anti-immigration figures. 

The country was shocked by violent riots late last year, while there have been repeated protests and clashes with police outside accommodation used to house asylum seekers.

