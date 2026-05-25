IRFC expands beyond Indian Railways with ₹13,527-crore refinancing deal for Hyderabad Metro

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) has expanded its funding programme beyond Indian Railways, its traditional domain, by signing a ₹13,527-crore term loan agreement with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) to refinance the debt of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project.
The transaction reflects the Navratna central public sector enterprise’s continued evolution into a diversified infrastructure financing institution while leveraging its core strength in long-term transportation finance in alignment with the Indian government’s Viksit Bharat vision, IRFC said in a statement.
The loan agreement was signed in the presence of Manoj Kumar Dubey, IRFC’s chairman, managing director and chief executive officer, and Telangana chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, highlighting the strategic significance of the transaction in strengthening urban mobility infrastructure.