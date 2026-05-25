IRFC expands beyond Indian Railways with ₹13,527-crore refinancing deal for Hyderabad Metro

For IRFC, the agreement marks another significant step in the calibrated diversification of its financing portfolio beyond conventional railway assets into high-impact public utility infrastructure with strong relevance to national development. The financing entity aims to fund around 15 large-scale projects, each requiring at least ₹15,000 crore, over the next three years. This strategy is meant to help it reach ₹3 trillion in total sanctions within four years of expanding its operations beyond the Indian Railways, starting in FY26.