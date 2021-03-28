IRFC raises funds at lower rates than sovereign bonds

However, banks have been slowing down their investment in corporate bond issuances due to rise in bond yields. Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows that banks have reduced their investments in corporate bonds and debentures in the past two months. Total investment in corporate bonds by banks was down to ₹5.64 trillion by February-end, a 3.5% fall in two months. Since January, government bonds yields have surged by 35% and yields on two-, three- and five-year corporate bonds have climbed 50-100 basis points.