IRFC secures $300 million loan from Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has secured a loan agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), marking its return to the External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) market after a hiatus exceeding three years.

Advertisement

The agreement for a loan equivalent to USD $300 million in Japanese Yen (JPY) was signed on December 2, 2025, at GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, according to a stock exchange filing. The company indicated that this financial maneuver is designed to support its diversified infrastructure projects, particularly those linked to the railway sector.

Loan structure and use of proceeds The ECB facility, which has a tenor of five years, is benchmarked to the Tokyo Overnight Average Rate (TONAR). The proceeds from this facility are earmarked for projects that are closely associated with the railway sector or other ventures approved under ECB guidelines. The filing detailed that the loan is structured as an unsecured facility, which the company noted underscores the confidence of international lenders.

Advertisement

The official statement further clarified that the agreement does not entail any special rights, such as changes in the capital structure or the appointment of directors, thereby maintaining the operational independence of IRFC. It also noted the absence of any shareholding or related party transactions, highlighting the arm's length nature of the transaction.

Corporate strategy and governance Manoj Kumar Dubey, Chairman and Managing Director & CEO of IRFC, emphasized the corporation's commitment to competitive resource mobilization.

“At lRFC, our priority is to mobilise resources from various available avenues at the most competitive rates thereby supporting projects that are closely integrated with Indian Railways and delivering enduring benefits. By tapping the External Commercial Borrowing market after more than 3 years, we are not only intending to reduce our weighted average borrowing cost but also reviving our presence in the international market which shall play a crucial role in further strengthening of the railway infrastructure that is vital for nation building,” Dubey said.

Advertisement

The corporation specified that the move aims to reduce its weighted average borrowing cost and revive its presence in the international financial market, which it deemed crucial for strengthening railway infrastructure.

This agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation is positioned as a testament to IRFC's strategic focus on leveraging international collaborations to enhance its financial portfolio and project financing capabilities.