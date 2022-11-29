Irish watchdog fines Meta $277 million in latest privacy case

Irish watchdog fines Meta $277 million in latest privacy case1 min read . 12:01 AM IST
A $277 million (265 million euro) fine was levied against Facebook parent company Meta by Irish regulators on Monday. This is the latest repercussion for the company's violations of stringent European Union data privacy laws.
The General Data Protection Regulation is a set of EU regulations that mandates technical and organisational measures aimed at protecting user data. According to the Data Protection Commission, Meta Platforms violated these provisions.
Following news reports that user data for more than 533 million people had been discovered online, the watchdog launched an investigation last year. The information was discovered on a hacker website and included names, Facebook IDs, phone numbers, addresses, birthdates, and email addresses for individuals from more than 100 different countries, according to the reports.
Meta claimed that the information had been "scraped" from Facebook using applications made to help users look up friends by phone numbers using search and contact import features. According to the watchdog, it looked into the automated data collection done between May 2018 and September 2019.
The company said it had “cooperated fully" with the Irish watchdog.
Meta said in a statement, “We made changes to our systems during the time in question, including removing the ability to scrape our features in this way using phone numbers. Unauthorized data scraping is unacceptable and against our rules."
Along with the fine, the commission said it also imposed on Meta a “range of corrective measures," which weren't specified.
When asked if Meta would appeal, a spokesman said, “We are still reviewing this decision carefully."
This is the most recent of several penalties that the Irish watchdog has imposed on Meta over the past two years.
The Menlo Park, California-based company has its European headquarters in Dublin, making that body its primary privacy regulator under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation in a "one-stop shop" system.
In September, the Irish watchdog imposed a 405 million euro fine on Instagram, which is owned by Meta, for improper handling of adolescent users' personal data. For its handling of twelve data breach notifications, Meta was hit with a 17 million euro fine in March.
For breaking the rules on sharing user data with other Meta companies, the watchdog fined the chat service WhatsApp 225 million euros last year.
(With inputs from AP)
