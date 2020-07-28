Is Alibaba really ready to show China’s subprime books?

These IPOs will expose the true state of millions of consumer balance sheets. Thanks in part to the rise of companies like Ant and Lufax, Chinese are no longer debt-free. At the end of last year, household debt totaled more than 60 trillion yuan, or 62% of gross domestic product. Their ability to repay is worsening. Data from the central bank show that while consumption loans drawn from financial institutions rose over 13% in June from a year earlier, disposable incomes are shrinking, unemployment is rising, and the cash flows of borrowers are looking smaller.Investors may find that the picture wasn’t all rosy, even before Covid-19. For instance, Qudian Inc., a smaller lender, noted that its D1 delinquency rate, a real-time representation of its portfolio asset quality, rose to 13% at the end of last year from 10% in the previous three months. Sure, financial distress at Qudian’s customers might appear minor in the bigger picture, but it could seem much less idiosyncratic when public offerings reveal such details from Ant and Lufax. They respectively account for 32% and 13% of online lending, according to CLSA. It’s not clear why Beijing would want to let these two cats out of the bag.