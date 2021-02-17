Is Boeing too late to build a midrange plane?

Investors were never big on the NMA idea. Boeing’s old projection of 4,000 sales was seen as optimistic, with some analysts expecting it would do little more than replace the 700 767 planes in operation. A smaller variant could more than double the addressable market, as it would fill in for 600 remaining 757 jets as well. But it would encroach on the MAX-10’s turf, and it remains to be seen if a two-aisle plane would be efficient enough to upstage Airbus’s leaner competitor.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}