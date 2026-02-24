Is ChatGPT using 17 gallons of water for every query? Sam Altman calls viral claim ‘totally insane’

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has a unique argument when it comes to the debate of the amount of energy resources it takes while training AI models.

Speaking at an event on Friday, Altman dismissed the resource demands of artificial intelligence, arguing that claims against OpenAI using gallons of water to train its AI model ChatGPT were fake.

“We used to do evaporative cooling in data centres, but now that we don't do that. You see these like things on the internet where ‘don't use ChatGPT, it's 17 gallons of water for each query’ or whatever… This is completely untrue. Totally insane. No connection to reality,” Altman said at the Express Adda event during the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Data centres traditionally use huge amounts of water to prevent overheating and cool down electrical components. Water technology company Xylem and Global Water Intelligence said in a report last month that the water used for cooling will more than triple in the next 25 years as AI compute demand rises.

While Sam Altman dismissed the water usage claims, he warned that the exponential use of AI demands that we move quickly towards renewable sources of energy.

“What is fair though is the energy consumption, not per query, but in total because the world is now using so much AI is real and we need to move towards nuclear or wind and solar very quickly,” he said.

Sam Altman compares AI and human energy uses Speaking further at the event, Sam Altman further said that comparing AI energy usage to that of humans was unfair, arguing that it takes 20 years of life and energy to train a human being.

“One of the things that is always unfair in this comparison is people talk about how much energy it takes to train an AI model relative to how much it costs a human to do one inference query. But it also takes a lot of energy to train a human. It takes like 20 years of life and all of the food you eat during that time before you get smart,” Altman said.

He argued that AI has probably caught up on energy efficiency if we compare it to how much energy humans have consumed in terms of answering a question.

Also Read | ChatGPT takes a jab at Dario Amodei - Sam Altman viral picture

“And not only that, it took like the very widespread evolution of the hundred billion people that have ever lived and learned not to get eaten by predators and learned how to like figure out science and whatever to produce you and then you took whatever you you know you took. So the fair comparison is if you ask ChatGPT a question, how much energy does it take once its model is trained to answer that question versus a human? And probably AI has already caught up on an energy efficiency basis measured that way,” he said.

Altman's comments were received with criticism on the internet, with netizens bashing him for his opinion.