Is Elon Musk your boss’s anger translator?

That isn’t to say there won’t be fallout at Twitter. Hundreds of employees quit in recent days, and even those who signed his pledge to be “extremely hardcore" may be hunting for jobs elsewhere. “Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," he told employees. Meanwhile, many advertisers have halted or reduced spending at Twitter, and Mr. Musk has said bankruptcy isn’t out of the question. He paid $44 billion for Twitter, which has posted a loss in eight of the past 10 fiscal years.