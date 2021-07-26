Is Flipkart fairly valued compared with its Southeast Asian peers?

Sea Limited's main line of business initially was that of a developer and publisher of online games under its original name Garena. Its most successful games being Free Fire and the League of Legends. Online gaming is still its largest revenue earner at the moment with a turnover USD 2.0 billion during the last financial year. Ecommerce revenue was USD 1.78 billion in 2020 but the company has provided guidance that this is expected to rise to between USD 4.5 to 4.7 billion in the current year. Gaming or digital entertainment revenue is expected to be in the range of USD 4.3 to 4.5 billion.

