Is India new frontier for Coca-Cola? CEO leads massive delegation to nation
In a recent development India's rising significance for the beverage giant, The Coca-Cola Company is sending a 220-member leadership team to the country this week, led by global chairman and chief executive officer James Quincey, according to a report by Economic Times.