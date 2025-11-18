Is Minecraft facing an outage? Gamers report login and server issues

Several Minecraft gamers reported being unable to access the game on early Tuesday, with many blaming a widespread network outage that disrupted login and server connectivity.

There are currently over 250 complaints from users about the disruptions, as shown by Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages.

According to the site's live data, 80% of the complaints came from users facing server issues on the app, while 10% struggled with login errors. Another 10% of the players were facing difficulties while playing the game.

The Microsoft-owned networks began experiencing issues on 18 November at 1:57 AM, impacting Minecraft players.

Users complain on social media Some Minecraft players took to social media platforms to complain about the outage, expressing their frustration over the sudden disruption.

A user wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “OFC MINECRAFT REALMS GOES DOWN THE MOMENT I START BUILDING. IF ANY OF MY PROGRESS GETS UNDONE IM GONNA SOB.”

Speaking of Minecraft, another player expressed his frustration on Downdetector, saying, “It'd be AWESOME if realms went a full day without problems.”

Minecraft disruptions in the past This is the second time in just a few weeks that Minecraft is facing server issues. Barely three weeks back, players were similarly unable to access the game due to a major network outage.

This disruption occurred after Microsoft Azure experienced an outage, affecting multiple platforms that depend on its network infrastructure for connectivity. Users reported being unable to access the websites and applications of several service providers, according to an earlier Mint report.

In 2020, Microsoft decided to stop relying on Amazon to help run the popular Minecraft video game, in a bid to promote its own product, Azure, which is one of the fastest-growing parts of Microsoft, according to CNBC.

What is Minecraft? Minecraft is an online game that allows gamers to build constructions, such as houses, farms and even entire cities, out of textured cubes in a 3-dimensional world.