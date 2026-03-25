Is OnePlus shutting down in key global markets? Report says Europe ops to be axed — what we know so far

Rumours of OnePlus ceasing operations in key markets have again surfaced, months after India CEO Robin Liu dismissed them, saying that business operations were continuing “as usual and will continue to do so”.

In a now-deleted X post, Internet tipster Yogesh Brar had claimed that OnePlus would be shutting down operations in key global markets to shift focus on its entry- and mid-range market in India.

"OnePlus is shutting down in select Global markets. China business will stay unaffected. India market will mostly get budget & mid-range products. (Not a good news for US, UK & EU customers) [sic]," Brar wrote in the deleted X post.

Now, a report by 9to5Google, citing a source, seems to have confirmed the news, saying that OnePlus will cease operations in certain regions, including vast portions of Europe.

This shutdown will likely start from April 2026, the media outlet said; however, they could not verify the timeline. The report also claimed that OnePlus had informed selected staff of this decision in advance, with some having already received severance packages.

In 2020, OnePlus scaled back major components of its European operations, jetting out UK, German, and other European offices in the post-Nord launch period following co-founder Carl Pei’s exit.

LiveMint has written to OnePlus seeking a comment on the report, and is awaiting a response. The story will be updated accordingly.

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Robin Liu quits OnePlus To further fuel speculation, Liu stepped down from OnePlus on Tuesday to “pursue his personal passions”.

"We thank Robin for his contributions to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours," the company said. “OnePlus India operations continue with local strategy and business continuity ensured,” it added.

Liu had joined OnePlus in 2018, initially leading its sales operations. In 2022, he was promoted to CEO of OnePlus North America, then reappointed as CEO of OnePlus India in 2024.

According to media reports, Liu is serving notice at the company. His last working day with OnePlus is reportedly 31 March. He has already moved back to China, as he transitions out of his role at OnePlus.

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OnePlus India OnePlus had launched its flagship device, OnePlus 15, in India in November 2025, followed by the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 the very next month.

However, speculation is that the Oppo sub-brand has cancelled its plans for the OnePlus Open 2, a notebook-style foldable, and the OnePlus 15s, a compact flagship.

The company has also been losing market share to rivals in an ever-competitive smartphone market, further complicated by the recent memory chip shortages.

OnePlus is also working to recover from a decline in shipments: under Liu, the smartphone maker recorded a 32% decline in shipments in 2025, according to Cybermedia Research. IDC estimates a 38.8% decline in the company's shipments in 2025 on a YoY basis.