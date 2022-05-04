Is real estate a shelter from inflation? Not always

European office and retail REITs may prove an exception, as commercial rents on the continent are usually indexed to inflation. This gives investors protection on paper, although some analysts are skeptical that landlords will be able to enforce rises. Still, Europe’s big shopping mall owners Unibail Rodamco Westfield and Kleppiere have gained 10% and 12%, respectively, this year, compared with falls of over a fifth for U.S. counterparts Simon Property Group and Macerich. Historically, European REITs have delivered better returns than peers in other regions during times of high inflation, based on a UBS analysis.