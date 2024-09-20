Apple is expanding access to a new software update that integrates artificial intelligence into its virtual assistant Siri, automating various tasks on the upcoming iPhone 16, set to be released on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The update, which became available on Thursday to users testing Apple’s software, is expected to roll out to all iPhone owners next month. Currently, only two premium iPhones released last year have the advanced processor required to support the AI-powered features in the update, but that will change with the launch of four new iPhone 16 models.

Which models will get the update? All iPhone 16 models, with prices ranging from $800 to $1,200, are designed to handle the new AI technology, branded as "Apple Intelligence." This branding aims to set Apple apart from competitors like Samsung and Google, who have already introduced similar AI features in their smartphones earlier this year.

Apple is promoting these AI capabilities as a key selling point for the iPhone 16, and the early release of the test version could potentially encourage consumers to purchase the new models.

Initially, the AI technology will only be available in U.S. English, with plans to expand to localized English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK by December. Further language support and expansion into more countries are expected in 2024. The AI software testing follows the release of iOS 18, Apple's latest mobile operating system.

With the iOS 18.1 upgrade, Siri is expected to become more conversational and visually dynamic, featuring a rotating glowing light on the screen when responding to requests. While Apple promises improvements in Siri's ability to perform tasks and reduce confusion, full integration with other apps won't be available until a future update, with no set release date.

The AI features will also assist with writing and proofreading tasks, summarizing emails and documents, and offering photo-editing tools. However, some features, such as the ability to create custom emojis or generate imaginative images, are not yet included in the initial update. Apple also plans to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT for added functionality.

Apple’s AI features will be compatible with last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max due to their advanced chips. The update will also introduce spatial video recording on these models, which can be viewed using Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro headset.