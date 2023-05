Fleet fingers were once a requisite if you wanted to purchase anything from Supreme, the New York brand that effectively created the market for can’t-live-without-it streetwear.

On drop days (Thursdays at 11 a.m. Eastern), the brand’s box-logo hoodies, droll home goods and collaborations with companies like the North Face and Nike would race out of stock within seconds. To even acquire a $40 T-shirt required keying in your credit card number at superhuman speed.

Supreme was founded in 1994 by James Jebbia as a skate shop in New York’s Soho neighborhood. Buzz built swiftly around the brand—just a year into its existence, Vogue magazine was likening Supreme’s magnetic pull on impish downtown skateboarders with that of Chanel’s appeal to Upper East Side grand dames. After the brand launched a webshop in 2006, drop days became global feeding frenzies, with items flying off the digital shelves.

Today, however, Supreme’s clothes can still be available days after release. On a recent Monday afternoon, 53 of 55 products from the previous Thursday’s drop were still in stock, ranging from a hairy $188 sweater to a $48 corduroy camp cap, all ripe for anxiety-free purchasing. (A drop the following week had a greater number of sold-out items, largely collaborative designs with Technicolor knitwear brand Coogi.)

To the label’s legion collectors and resellers, this newfound accessibility is a sign that Supreme—the architects of hype, the sultans of the sold-out drop, the maestros of must-have gear—may have lost the juice. Supreme declined to comment for this article.

“I think it lost some kind of coolness factor," said Nick Thommen, 27, an IT consultant in Switzerland and streetwear enthusiast who has run Supreme Community, one of the largest Supreme fan pages on the Internet for around a decade. Mr. Thommen’s website tracks the sell-out times of Supreme’s drops—he said he coded the program himself—and he has watched those figures tick up in recent years from seconds to hours, or even days.

There has also been souring in his Instagram comments, as many of his nearly 800,000 followers jaw that the brand has fallen off or “bricked" a drop.

A perceived decline in desirability has been a drag on the previously rabid Supreme resale market, where until just a couple of years ago the brand’s scarce hoodies and tees could reliably trade for double, triple or beyond their sticker price.

“It’s not like 2017—I can’t walk into the store and buy a T-shirt and make $100" flipping it, said Drew Haines, merchandising director of sneakers and collectibles at resale site StockX. In 2022, sales of Supreme goods on StockX’s website were flat year over year—a slowdown after years of steady growth. Last year, Los Angeles-based brand Fear of God, purveyors of slouchy earth-toned sweats, unseated Supreme as the most popular apparel brand on the platform—a toppling that would’ve been unimaginable a few years ago.

In one sense, Supreme is a victim of its own influence. “What hype has done for the streetwear brands and how successful they’ve been?" said Mr. Haines, “Everyone wants a piece of the action."

In 2020, the site had 122 brands in its apparel offering; now that figure is 260, encompassing elitist European labels that have become almost indistinguishable from buzz-baiting streetwear brands.

Today, Louis Vuitton makes elephantine jeans that look salvaged from a ’90s skate shop; Gucci is collaborating with madcap skatewear brand Palace and Prada’s slick patent-leather sneakers resell at a premium just like Nikes.

For Supreme specifically, devotees say recent business decisions may have diminished its pull. They pinpoint the onset of the slippage to 2020, when the brand was acquired by VF, parent company of Vans and Timberland, for roughly $2.1 billion. (Three years earlier Supreme sold a roughly 50% stake to Carlyle for about $500 million.)

The acquisition by a large, publicly listed company set Supreme on a course for expansion—if not quite world domination. It now has 15 stores, up from 12 three years ago. A few months ago, it opened a gleaming new Los Angeles location in a gigantic Sunset Boulevard space that previously housed a Tower Records flagship.

During a February call with investors, Benno Dorer, interim chief executive officer of VF, called out Supreme’s potential in the Chinese market, where thus far it doesn’t have any stores. VF did not comment for this article.

Under VF, the formerly clandestine company has become more corporate. Last year, it publicly confirmed a new creative director, Tremaine Emory, the founder of American brand Denim Tears. It also migrated its website to the e-commerce platform Shopify.

Speculation abounds about how much Supreme makes off each item, and the company is tight-lipped about production numbers. But fans believe that post VF-acquisition Supreme has increased the amount of hoodies, jackets and shirts it is running off, diminishing the accepted value of these items.

“I think they opened too many stores and basically put out too much product," said Gary Wong, 37, a creative director at a lighting-design firm in New York and a longtime Supreme collector. “Back in the day, when there was a North Face [collaboration] drop, it was impossible to get—and nowadays, you can essentially walk into the store the next day or the week after, and still be able to buy it."

What’s happening in stores reverberates on the resale market. “If the hype is built by limited supply, when the supply outpaces demand, of course, it’s going to kill resale," said Luke Fracher, the owner of Luke’s, a resale store in New York City. On StockX, puffers from this season’s North Face collaboration are trading just above—or in some cases, below—their $398 retail price.

Mr. Fracher was a co-founder of Round Two, a Richmond, Va., resale shop that thrived during the heady 2010s, expanding to New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. “I scaled a business up to tens of millions of dollars that was based on reselling Supreme and sneakers," said Mr. Fracher. To him, it’s a success story that couldn’t be replicated today.

Indeed, storm clouds have gathered over Round Two recently. The microchain has closed most of its stores and Mr. Fracher left the business to start a new shop earlier this year.

“The general market is going away from streetwear as a whole towards luxury," said Mr. Fracher in his shop on a recent Sunday, ringed by Louis Vuitton varsity jackets, Balenciaga bags and sneakers from Prada. “A lot of people are trying to navigate this place between growing up on streetwear, loving streetwear and wanting to be an adult."

To some collectors, Supreme’s situation is just a sign of broader economic pressures including inflation and a postpandemic drop in excess cash. “People are way more tight on capital," said Michael Schneider, founder and CEO of Secret Sauce, a community of streetwear and sneaker enthusiasts. “Priorities have definitely shifted for a lot of people," he said. Many shoppers today are budgeting for bread and rent, not bucket hats and sneakers.

Still, Supreme’s pull endures. On a recent Sunday, the brand’s New York location was teeming with customers snatching up overdyed sweatpants and logo-ed Air Force One sneakers.

On the Thursday we spoke, Mr. Wong said he had just bought a $398 wood camping chair, while Mr. Fracher continues to stock discerning Supreme pieces in his shop, like a pair of turquoise faux-leather trousers that he had on offer for $400. “The things that I’ve always liked about Supreme are the cut-and-sew pieces, the jackets, their suits, their nice pants," he said. “I think they make the best trousers."

As for Mr. Thommen, he’ll never stop running his Supreme Community site, even if traffic continues to tip downward. “I’m still buying a lot of stuff every week," he said. “I still love Supreme."