Is the Netflix–Warner Bros Discovery deal headed for market and regulatory challenges? Here’s the outlook

The Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery deal came in quicker than expected, but the regulatory part of the agreement may not see such a smooth road, according to a CNBC report.

Netflix on Friday stunned the media when it announced that it had emerged as the winner of a three-way fight to buy Warner Bros Discovery, paying $72 billion for the acquisition of the iconic film studio and its streaming service HBO Max. The combination of the two mammoths in the film and streaming industry is being seen as one of the biggest mergers, bringing together two of the most popular streaming platforms in the business.

Advertisement

As of end-2024, Netflix has reported 300 million global subscribers, while HBO Max had 128 million customers as of September 30.

“This deal cements Netflix’s position as the premier streaming service for original content,” according to a research note from analysts at William Blair.

The sheer size of the Netflix-Warner Bros Discovery deal makes it ripe for scrutiny — from both industry leaders and US lawmakers.

Justice Department to review Netflix-Warner Bros deal? The Department of Justice is expected to review the Netflix-Warner Bros deal, as it has done with other mergers in the past. This would come amid US lawmakers already calling for an antitrust review, and the combination of both could mean that the $72 billion acquisition could take a long time to close.

Advertisement

Senator Elizabeth Warren. a Democrat from Massachusetts, has already called for an antitrust review.

“This deal looks like an anti-monopoly nightmare. A Netflix-Warner Bros. would create one massive media giant with control of close to half of the streaming market — threatening to force Americans into higher subscription prices and fewer choices over what and how they watch, while putting American workers at risk,” Warren said in a statement on Friday.