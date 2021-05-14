Is this the end of the age of the private equity turnaround?

The evolution Gray spoke of is likely to change the way firms like his invest and divest — and how they price assets over the long run. Alternative asset managers could hold assets through one, two or more cycles. Because the assets aren’t being primped and gussied up for a relatively fast profit, returns from these vehicles will be lower. That hasn’t deterred alternative asset managers from offering this product as investments to their clients.

