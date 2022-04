Sharing a list of the top 10 most-followed personalities on Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk pointed out most of them tweet ‘rarely and post very little content’'. And poignantly asks, ‘is Twitter dying?’

The list by World of Statistics has former US President Barack Obama at the top and Elon Musk at the eighth spot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also features in the list, right below the Tesla CEO. Others include entertainers like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Rihana, football star Cristiano Ronaldo, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Most of these “top accounts tweet rarely and post very little content.



Is Twitter dying? https://t.co/lj9rRXfDHE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2022

Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in the social media company on Monday and has wasted little time in trying to shake it up. He has since called for an edit function and criticized crypto currency bots as the “most annoying" problem.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal welcomed his new largest shareholder, giving Musk a seat on the board. The appointment ends the possibility of Musk mounting a takeover of Twitter, capping his ownership at 14.9% during his time on the board.

