Is Zerodha down? Users flag glitches on app as markets rally after India-US trade deal

Zerodha app is reportedly down as multiple users have flagged glitches on 3 February, amid markets rally following the India-US trade deal announcement.

At time of writing, data on Downdetector showed more than 350 reports about Zerodha outage, with 42% being from the website, 32% about the mobile app, and another 26% about trading functionality.

As one user on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), put it simply:

What did users say? ‘Funds not showing up, who will be responsible?’ Another user took to X to attract the company's attention to the downtime. “What's happening? Funds are not showing up after selling my holdings! Fix it ASAP.”

One user also called on Zerodha to respond to the various complaints and take responsibility for the glitch. User and CA Paras Kenia addressed the company's official accounts and also alleged that this is a repeated issue with the app. “On a Big day you failed. Who shall be held responsible for this issues. Chart settings changed. Can't see positions correctly as prices are not updated. Can't take entry or exits. Zerodha I have noticed on all such big events or occasion this happens,” Kenia said.

One other user added, “Zerodha could not place sell order. Will we be compensated?” And one user complained: “what is Zerodha (doing?) because you lost almost 50k today due to your inability to maintain proper servers”

Another took a sarcastic route to address the inconvinience, “Zerodha servers going down? Expected. Market opens with big gap up or gap down? Even more expected. Perfect timing as always.”

At time of writing, Zerodha had not addressed the outage through its official social media accounts. Please noted that this report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Markets rally amid India-US trade deal The Indian stock market opened in the green today, with the key benchmark indices — Nifty 50 touching an intraday high of 26,341, up 1,253 points within a few minutes of the Opening Bell today. The BSE Sensex also opened up and touched an intraday high of 85,871, with intraday gain of 4,205 points in the early morning session.

Within the first 15 minutes of trade, the rally translated into a wealth expansion of roughly ₹13 lakh crore for investors. The total market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE vaulted to ₹468.32 lakh crore, reflecting the intensity and breadth of buying across sectors.

Experts noted that the gains came as the confirmation of the India-United States trade deal removed uncertainty for investors and sparked optimism. They also expect foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to make a return to the Indian stock market.

Notably, US President Donald Trump confirmed that reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods would be reduced to 18% from 50%, following prolonged negotiations.