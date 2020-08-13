Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >ISB launches portal with high-frequency indicators to track economic recovery
Demonetisation and GST disrupted the Indian economy, so much so that GDP growth fell to 5.7% in the April-June 2017. Photo: Mint

ISB launches portal with high-frequency indicators to track economic recovery

1 min read . 06:49 PM IST PTI

The portal will provide direct visual insights into important indicators at daily or monthly frequency on the near-real-time basis and at district and state levels, ISB said in a statement

New Delhi: Indian School of Business (ISB) on Thursday launched a portal that brings together several high-frequency indicators (HFIs) of India's economic recovery to a common platform, to enable real-time analysis of patterns of the recovery.

The portal will provide journalists, citizens and policymakers direct visual insights into important indicators at daily or monthly frequency on the near-real-time basis and at district and state levels, ISB said in a statement.

Ashwini Chhatre, executive director of Bharti Institute of Public Policy at ISB, said, "As the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown, we are identifying and monitoring selected parameters that indicate change in the level of economic activity on the ground at a high spatial resolution."

The HFIs provide a range of data on multiple aspects of the economy, including fertiliser sales, trade in agricultural commodities, registration of new businesses, registration of various types of vehicles, digital transactions and payments, and demand for wage labour under MGNREGA, ISB said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated