Isha Ambani, ex CAG Rajiv Mehrishi appointed directors on Jio Financial Services

Isha Ambani, ex CAG Rajiv Mehrishi appointed directors on Jio Financial Services2 min read 08 Jul 2023, 09:31 PM IST
Earlier, Reliance announced its plans to demerge its financial services undertaking into Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (RSIL) and rename and list it as Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL).
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha and former CAG Rajiv Mehrishi have been appointed as directors on the board of demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, the company said on 8 July.
