Isha to lead RIL's retail biz, Anant new energy . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 11:45 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani marks out specific group verticals his children will steer
MUMBAI : Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani on Monday introduced his three children, Akash, Isha and Anant, as the successors to his ₹17.5 trillion empire and marked out the specific group verticals they would steer while leaving out the leadership of the group’s core energy business for a later day.