NEW DELHI: Isobar, the digital agency from Dentsu Aegis Network, on Wednesday has elevated Gopa Kumar to chief operating officer and Anish Varghese to chief creative officer with immediate effect. Kumar and Varghese will continue to report to Shamsuddin Jasani, group managing director, Isobar South Asia.

“Gopa has played a very important part in the growth of Isobar for the past 10 years and was already playing the role of chief operating officer. Our creative product has grown leaps and bounds and we now are truly respected as one of the leading creative forces in the digital age and Anish has been front and centre of this. I truly believe that the two of them along with the leadership team at Isobar will steer us to greater heights for years to come," said Jasani in a statement.

Kumar has been promoted to the new role from executive vice president, a position he has held since 2017. As COO, he will be responsible for overseeing Isobar India’s key accounts and business development with a clear strategic vision for growth.

Meanwhile, Anish Varghese has been promoted to chief creative officer from national creative director, a position he has held since 2017. He will take on the overall responsibility of a refreshed creative proposition and ensure it fills client conversations across Isobar India.

With a total strength of 6,500 people across 45 markets, Isobar key clients include beverage brand Coca-Cola, sports apparel and accessories brand Adidas, fast moving consumer goods firm P&G, Philips and Huawei. Isobar is part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dentsu Inc.