Bengaluru: Isprava Group, the parent company of Isprava and Lohono Stays, said it has raised ₹160 crore led by Asia-focused investment firm Symphony International Holdings Ltd. The funds will be used for expansion of footprint of Isprava, which develops luxury second homes in non-urban locations, and Lohono Stays, which offers luxury homestay rentals, in India and overseas markets.

For Lohono, the capital would be used for acquisitions, during a time when the homestay business is ripe for consolidation. Some of the funds would be used for land buying for Isprava and general corporate purposes, the founders of the company said.

The fund will come in two tranches -- ₹100 crore in the first tranche and the remaining ₹60 crore by March.

Last year, the company raised $130 million from Nadir Godrej Family Office, Burman Family Office and others.

"Isprava and Lohono Stays have led the effort to create a huge market for luxury homes and holiday rental properties in India. With the clear trend of aspirational lifestyle choices amongst the increasingly affluent population, the Isprava Group is perfectly positioned to meet this growing demand for non-urban luxury homes," said Anil Thadani, chairman of Symphony Asia.

Symphony International is an Asia-focused investment company focusing on healthcare, hospitality, lifestyle, logistics and education sectors.

Isprava Group was founded by Nibhrant Shah, Dhimaan Shah and Rohan Lamba. In the last six years, Isprava has delivered over 160 homes with an additional 270 homes under construction in Goa, Alibaug, Kasauli and the Nilgiris. Homes under the Isprava brand sell between ₹7-40 crore.

Its luxury rental homestay business, Lohono Stays offers fully-serviced homes for rent and currently has over 200 properties in the country, and another 250 properties in Southeast Asia including Bali, Phuket and the Maldives.

“Isprava and Lohono Stays have both witnessed exponential growth in the last few years. We have grown 104% year-on-year since 2017-18. Symphony has invested in a lot of branded real estate and they understand luxury," Nibhrant Shah, co-founder and CEO, Isprava Group said in an interview.

Second homes in the premium and luxury categories, in non-urban locations, have witnessed huge demand particularly since the pandemic.

"The demand for luxury homes in non-urban locations has grown manifold in the past three years. Consumers have realized and acted upon the need to own

luxury homes in non-urban locations so that their families can lead cleaner and better lives. As the number of Indian HNIs grows, both Isprava and Lohono Stays will further cement their leadership position by fulfilling this massive demand," said Dhimaan Shah, co-founder and COO of Isprava Group.

The plan for Isprava is to double down on the existing locations. With Lohono, we plan to scale up significantly too, and add 18-20 properties every month, he added.