Isprava Group raises funding from Symphony International 19 Jan 2023
Bengaluru: Isprava Group, the parent company of Isprava and Lohono Stays, said it has raised ₹160 crore led by Asia-focused investment firm Symphony International Holdings Ltd. The funds will be used for expansion of footprint of Isprava, which develops luxury second homes in non-urban locations, and Lohono Stays, which offers luxury homestay rentals, in India and overseas markets.