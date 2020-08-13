Israel-based Coralogix, provider of machine-learning based log analytics and monitoring solution, on Thursday announced a strategic expansion into India with a commitment to invest over $30 million in the next 5 years.

As part of its expansion plans, Coralogix will set up a new Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mumbai region to help companies with regional server support, data storage capabilities, and compliance with the upcoming security laws.

“By localizing data, Coralogix will help customers meet compliance requirements for India’s new data privacy laws and dramatically improve service performance," the company said in a statement.

Coralogix is also rolling out an onsite team to provide sales and customer success support to India-based companies.

“With today’s strategic move, we are proactively addressing new Indian data privacy laws scheduled to take effect in 2021 by providing Coralogix customers with a solution well ahead of most of our competitors," said Ariel Assaraf, CEO and cofounder, Coralogix. “When the new laws are enacted, we anticipate a profound sense of urgency for companies who fall under domestic compliance rules to store their data locally and avoid being penalized for non-compliance."

Cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology companies that collect user data are expected to be affected by these new laws. Several regional brands operating within these industries have already signed on as Coralogix customers including Postman, Jupiter Money, BookMyShow and more.





