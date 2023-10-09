Amid the war like situation between Israel and Palestine, Adani Ports said is ‘fully alert’ regarding the situation in Haifa port and taking measures to ensure safety of employees posted there. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a media statement, Adani Ports said, “At a time like this, our thoughts continue to be with the people of Israel. We are closely monitoring the action on ground which is concentrated in South Israel, whereas Haifa port is situated in the North. We have taken measures to ensure safety of our employees and all of them are safe. We remain fully alert and prepared with a business continuity plan that will enable us to respond effectively to any eventuality."

“The overall contribution of Haifa in APSEZ’s numbers is relatively small at 3% of the total cargo volume. For the current financial year (Apr 23-Mar 24), we have guided for Haifa Cargo volumes range of 10-12 MMT and APSEZ’s total cargo volume guidance of 370-390 MMT. In the initial six months (Apr-Sep 23), APSEZ’s total cargo volume was ~203 MMT, of which the Haifa share is ~6 MMT. We stay confident of APSEZs business performance," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel vs Palestine war situation Israel said at least 700 were killed in the country since Hamas attacked, as fighting continued for a second day. The US said it’s moving a six-vessel aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean and is augmenting its fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.

The Israeli army has regained control over some areas that were breached by militants from the Gaza Strip in violence that erupted Saturday. At least 370 Palestinians have been killed in fighting and retaliatory attacks.

The operation by Hamas — which included taking scores of Israeli hostages — was an unprecedented incursion that has shaken regional stability and markets. Israel officially declared war and says it won’t stop until Hamas’s military infrastructure is dismantled, a task that seems likely to include a ground invasion and take months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

