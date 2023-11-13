Israel-Hamas War: IDF says it has delivered 300 litres of fuel to Al-Shifa Hospital for medical purposes
IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari also said ‘There is no siege of Shifa Hospital’, and emphasised ongoing cooperation with Gaza's hospital staff to facilitate the safe movement of Gazans from Al-Shifa Hospital, particularly focusing on the east side open for safe passage
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) early on November 13 announced that their troops successfully delivered 300 litres of fuel to Al-Shifa Hospital for urgent medical purposes. They added that Hamas reportedly prohibited the hospital from accepting the fuel.
