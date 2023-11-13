The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) early on November 13 announced that their troops successfully delivered 300 litres of fuel to Al-Shifa Hospital for urgent medical purposes. They added that Hamas reportedly prohibited the hospital from accepting the fuel.

"Our troops risked their lives to hand-deliver 300 liters of fuel to the Shifa hospital for urgent medical purposes. Hamas forbade the hospital from taking it. Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry has been warning for weeks that its hospitals are running out of fuel. If so, why would they prevent the hospital from receiving it?" said the IDF in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Safe Passage Initiative

In an earlier statement, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari also said "There is no siege of Shifa Hospital" and emphasised ongoing cooperation with Gaza's hospital staff, as per an ANI report. He said talks are being held to facilitate the safe movement of Gazans from Al-Shifa Hospital, particularly focusing on the east side open for safe passage.

Three infants in the neonatal unit of Al-Shifa Hospital reportedly lost their lives amidst the hospital's operational challenges caused by continuous Israeli fire. CNN reported, citing the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health. It was reported that the hospital went "out of service," and doctors are now manually performing artificial respiration on 36 babies.

Munir Al-Bursh, Director-General of the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, highlighted the dire situation, stating that the hospital is surrounded, with approximately 400 people under treatment and 20,000 displaced seeking shelter in the hospital complex, ANI added.

The complex, according to Dr. Qidra, is "out of service," with critical units such as the intensive care unit and pediatric department affected.

Escalation Beyond Borders

The IDF's recent response to attacks involved striking Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and military posts in Lebanon, it said. This came after a Hezbollah terrorist cell launched rockets from Lebanon towards northern Israel, prompting an IDF counterattack on the terrorist cell and launch pad.

The situation remains tense as both sides navigate complex challenges in the midst of ongoing hostilities.

