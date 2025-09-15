Israeli Billionaire Zuk’s Bank to Split Revenue With Customers

An Israeli digital bank co-founded by cybersecurity billionaire Nir Zuk will offer to split interest revenue with depositors when it opens next year in a bid to break into the country’s banking sector.

Esh Bank Israel Ltd., which in 2022 was the second digital lender to receive a conditional license from the local regulator, will offer accounts to a limited number of customers starting in early 2026, Chief Executive Officer Yuval Aloni told reporters in Tel Aviv on Monday.

Investors in Israel’s tech industry are seeking to disrupt the country’s highly concentrated banking sector, where five lenders control the vast majority of assets. One Zero Digital, a banking startup controlled by Mobileye Inc. co-founder Amnon Shashua, in 2022 became the first new bank in 43 years to receive a full banking license.

Esh will deposit 50% of the interest revenues generated from customer funds directly into their accounts on a weekly basis, Aloni said.

The digital bank has raised 110 million ILS and developed financial technology that will enable it to run nearly autonomously, according to Zuk, who co-founded Palo Alto Networks Inc. and recently retired as its chief technology officer.

Esh, which won’t have physical branches, will offer online checking accounts, loans and credit cards. Shmuel Hauser, former head of the Israel Securities Authority, serves as the new bank’s chairman. It’s in talks with new and existing investors to raise more funds, Zuk said.

“The operational costs of the bank are entirely negligible,” Zuk said. “We can take greater risks in giving credit because the margins are huge.”

One Zero had over 130,000 customers at the end of 2024 and said it accounted for one-third of the retail accounts opened in Israel since it began operations. The lender posted losses of 268 million ILS in 2024, down 25% from the previous year.

Israel-born Zuk has in recent years made several investments in the country, including launching low-cost carrier Air Haifa last year. He also backed a left-leaning media outlet, Relevant, that shut down last year.

