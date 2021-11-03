Israeli cyber firm NSO Group blacklisted by US amid phone hacking allegations

Wednesday’s action is the latest effort by U.S. authorities to try to control a largely ungoverned international marketplace for hacking tools that often sees American technology and expertise wind up in the hands of foreign governments. The Biden administration also recently charged three former U.S. intelligence officers with unlawfully providing similar intrusion services to the government of the United Arab Emirates. They paid a $1.68 million fine and agreed not to work on future offensive cybersecurity operations as part of an agreement to resolve the criminal charges.