Israeli startup Coralogix raises $200 mn, to allocate 20% to India biz

Rwit Ghosh
2 min read3 Jun 2026, 09:06 PM IST
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The company currently has 150 employees in India and plans to grow that number to over 200 over the next three years.
Summary
Coralogix, which had entered India in 2020, had announced that it would invest $30 million over three years into the country.

Israeli data analytics startup Coralogix has raised $200 million in its Series F round, led by Advent International, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Greenfield, with participation from Brighton Park Capital. With the new funds, the company plans to allocate a fifth, or roughly $40 million, to its India business.

Coralogix had entered India back in 2020 and at the time had announced it will invest $30 million over the course of three years into the country. "Now, India's revenue is in the tens of millions, and from the fundraise we'll be deploying more capital into the country," said Coralogix co-founder and chief executive Ariel Assaraf in an interview with Mint.

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With its increased focus on India, the Israeli startup is hiring for multiple roles, including sales, account management, forward deployed engineers, observability & migration experts, security research and its security operations center for its cybersecurity arm, Snowbit. The company currently has 150 employees in India and plans to grow that number to over 200 over the next three years.

AI adoption drives demand

Several international artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-adjacent companies are showing interest in India as enterprise businesses in the country accelerate adoption of the technology.

Enterprise businesses generally work across different environments and data repositories. While deploying AI, companies often need to find a way to get the data to ‘talk’ to each other in order to enable analytics and improve efficiencies. Data observability platforms such as Coralogix essentially give enterprises visibility on the reliability and accuracy of their data constantly.

Currently, India contributes around 20% to the company's overall revenue. While the US continues to be Coralogix's primary market, followed by Europe, Assaraf said that the India business is outgrowing the latter. “It's growing 50% year-on-year.”

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When Coralogix first entered India, the company primarily worked with tech-first businesses in the streaming sector—firms such as SonyLiv and Zee as well as Jio.

More recently, the company has started chasing larger enterprise customers who are treating AI observability as a critical requirement for deployment of the technology. “We're definitely seeing an uptick of interest from those businesses,” Assaraf said.

Enterprise demand deepens

With AI adoption moving from pilot to critical in India, companies have started moving faster in closing sales cycles, a trend that Assaraf said Coralogix is also seeing playing out in its India business. “Enterprises here have made a huge step forward in their speed and efficiency when it comes to closing out contracts," he said. "People used to look at India as a 12-month enterprise sales cycle; we're seeing a lot more advancement there. Companies are willing to make big decisions and move fast."

The company recently brought on board Kotak's digital banking arm Kotak811, as a customer, which they closed within a two-three month period. The company is now targeting all of India's major financial services players, including banks and insurers, as well as healthcare firms and hospitals.

Also Read | India's B2B AI startups see sales cycles shrink as deployments pick up

Nearly a year ago, the eight-year-old startup had raised $115 million in its Series E round, with a significant portion going towards the India business.

The equity infusion from last year's round, led by San Francisco-based NewView Capital, had boosted the company's valuation to over $1 billion, making it a unicorn. In 2022, the company had raised $142 million in its Series-D round, led by Advent International and Brighton Park Capital.

About the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capital and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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