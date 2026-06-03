Israeli startup Coralogix raises $200 mn, to allocate 20% to India biz

Israeli data analytics startup Coralogix has raised $200 million in its Series F round, led by Advent International, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Greenfield, with participation from Brighton Park Capital. With the new funds, the company plans to allocate a fifth, or roughly $40 million, to its India business.
Coralogix had entered India back in 2020 and at the time had announced it will invest $30 million over the course of three years into the country. "Now, India's revenue is in the tens of millions, and from the fundraise we'll be deploying more capital into the country," said Coralogix co-founder and chief executive Ariel Assaraf in an interview with Mint.
With its increased focus on India, the Israeli startup is hiring for multiple roles, including sales, account management, forward deployed engineers, observability & migration experts, security research and its security operations center for its cybersecurity arm, Snowbit. The company currently has 150 employees in India and plans to grow that number to over 200 over the next three years.