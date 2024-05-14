Israel’s once-dominant drugmaker is revived by innovation

Teva Pharmaceutical, one of the world’s largest makers of generic drugs, has been in the penalty box with investors for years. The crisis of confidence began in 2016, after the company agreed to pay a huge $40.5 billion for Allergan’s generic-drugs unit, doubling down on copycat drugs just as that industry imploded. The deal was largely to blame for pushing the company’s market capitalization below $10 billion in recent years from about $60 billion a decade ago.

But exciting things are happening at the Israel-based company, and investors are taking notice. It isn’t so much that the generics business is booming again. Rather, it looks like Teva is showing some sparks of innovation on the branded side of its business. Consistent success in that arena could lead investors to value it as an innovative company rather than as a pure play generic drugmaker, where valuation multiples are much lower.

Teva shares have nearly doubled in the past year, giving it a market capitalization of about $18 billion. Last Wednesday, the company reaffirmed its 2024 guidance and reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share that fell short of the FactSet consensus. The stock surged 13% anyway. The reason: strong results of its once-monthly injectable for schizophrenia.

Teva is developing an extended-release version of olanzapine, the most prescribed second-generation antipsychotic for schizophrenia in the U.S. The company reported that the injectable met its primary clinical goals in a late-stage study. Importantly, the drug was well tolerated, with no incidence of post-injection delirium/sedation syndrome, a key problem that hobbled a similar Eli Lilly study. A once-monthly treatment could be a major advance for millions of people diagnosed with schizophrenia because it would provide an alternative to what is currently a daily pill.

The drug is part of a broader pipeline of branded assets that are gradually allowing Teva to reclaim its reputation as a generics powerhouse with some success in developing branded drugs as well. Teva has always had a strong generics core, but what catapulted it into the Big Pharma realm was the development of multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, which became its biggest blockbuster. Cash flow from Copaxone allowed the company to become highly acquisitive, but the company never quite figured out how to replicate that huge success.

When former Bristol Myers executive Jeremy Levin sought to bring his “string of pearls" strategy as Teva’s chief executive by doing small deals on the branded side, he got pushed out by a board rife with conflicts of interest. The next CEO, Erez Vigodman, then doubled down on generics by doing the Allergan deal—a huge mistake in retrospect. Relatively new CEO Richard Francis is trying to once again bring back innovation, dubbed “Pivot to Growth," as part of the company’s overall strategy. Whether he can instill innovation into the DNA of a company used to copying others’ discoveries remains to be seen. What is certain, though, is that there are already some individual success stories.

“Generics are still an important part of the story, but you have a bunch of these underappreciated programs that are starting to generate data," says Ashwani Verma, an analyst at UBS.

Austedo, a drug for Huntington’s disease, is leading the charge. The drug generated $282 million in sales during the first quarter, a 67% increase from the same period last year. Teva sees the drug garnering $1.5 billion in sales this year. Teva’s inflammatory bowel disease treatment, known as an anti-TL1A therapy, is another pipeline drug with potential to be a blockbuster. Last year, Merck agreed to pay $10.8 billion for a drug in the same category, yet right now Wall Street isn’t ascribing too much value to Teva’s version, which is still in mid-stage studies. Initial results are expected later this year.

David Maris, a longtime industry veteran, is another bullish voice coming around to the stock. Maris, a shareholder, argues that there is more room to run despite the big recent gains. He points to a debt pile that has substantially decreased from more than six times net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to about 3.7 times. An announcement earlier this year that Teva will sell its active-pharmaceutical ingredient business should allow the debt pile to be reduced further. UBS’s Verma says the asset could fetch about $3.5 billion.

“The existential threat of its debt has significantly diminished," Maris notes in an interview.

Teva is still far from the halcyon days when it was one of Wall Street’s favorite healthcare stocks, but the company is showing signs of life again.

Write to David Wainer at david.wainer@wsj.com