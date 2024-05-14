Israel’s once-dominant drugmaker is revived by innovation
SummaryTeva Pharmaceutical’s stock has nearly doubled in the past year as Wall Street gets excited about its branded portfolio.
Teva Pharmaceutical, one of the world’s largest makers of generic drugs, has been in the penalty box with investors for years. The crisis of confidence began in 2016, after the company agreed to pay a huge $40.5 billion for Allergan’s generic-drugs unit, doubling down on copycat drugs just as that industry imploded. The deal was largely to blame for pushing the company’s market capitalization below $10 billion in recent years from about $60 billion a decade ago.