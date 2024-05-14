Israel’s once-dominant drugmaker is revived by innovation

When former Bristol Myers executive Jeremy Levin sought to bring his “string of pearls" strategy as Teva’s chief executive by doing small deals on the branded side, he got pushed out by a board rife with conflicts of interest. The next CEO, Erez Vigodman, then doubled down on generics by doing the Allergan deal—a huge mistake in retrospect. Relatively new CEO Richard Francis is trying to once again bring back innovation, dubbed “Pivot to Growth," as part of the company’s overall strategy. Whether he can instill innovation into the DNA of a company used to copying others’ discoveries remains to be seen. What is certain, though, is that there are already some individual success stories.