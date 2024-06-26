ISRO arm NSIL signs $18-million deal with Australian govt for commercial satellite launch
Under the partnership, Australian firm Space Machines will launch a payload aboard the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in 2026.
S Somanath, chairman of Isro, said eventual goal is 20-30 SSLV launches a year, based on the expected demand for small satellite launch rockets.
New Delhi: The Australian government has signed an $18-million memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro's) commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (Nsil).