Isro arm targets 10 commercial SSLV launches by 20261 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 08:20 PM IST
The state-run company has built three SSLV rockets so far, and the success of the first rocket earlier this year has led it to approach commercial clients for satellite launch contracts.
NEW DELHI : NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), plans to ramp up the number of missions it handles each year using its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).
