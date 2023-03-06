Isro arm targets 10 commercial SSLV launches by 2026

“We are presently reaching out to commercial clients that we have already worked with, to understand the kind of market demand that we will garner. By 2025, we expect to launch around five to seven missions through the SSLV, which can increase to around eight to 10 missions within another year," Durairaj said. He said NSIL is already in talks with private sector firms to boost production capacity of SSLV rockets.

