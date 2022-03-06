Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ISS Facility Services India looking to hire 25,000 in 2 years

Aksh Rohatgi said the pandemic impacted its business due to office closures and increasing adoption of work-from-home model by companies
2 min read . 03:19 PM IST Agencies

  • ISS Facility Services India CEO Aksh Rohatgi, in an interview with PTI, talked about the essential operations, the impact of coronavirus and the outlook going forward

Denmark's ISS group subsidiary ISS Facility Services India is looking to double its revenue to more than 2,500 crore in three years, according to a report by news agency PTI. Further, the company is also planning to onboard and hire more than 25,000 people over the next two years to grow its business.

The company's India CEO Aksh Rohatgi, in an interview with PTI, talked about the essential operations, the impact of coronavirus and the outlook going forward.

Rohatgi said the pandemic impacted its business due to office closures and increasing adoption of work-from-home model by companies.

He said the company currently has operations in 23 states and Union Territories.

"We currently have over 800 clients and 4,500 sites across India. We have over 50,000 employees on our payroll who are engaged in providing different non-core services," he highlighted.

Rohatgi shared that the company's essential business falls into integrated facility management, property management services, technical services, cleaning services and security services.

"We provide all non-core services so that our clients can focus on their core work," Rohtagi said, adding that banking, IT/ITeS and manufacturing companies contribute 65 per cent to its business.

Like many other industries, he said the Covid-19 pandemic affected its business because of the closure of offices and adoption of the work-from-home concept.

"Our revenue declined by around 20 per cent in 2020 and another 10 per cent in 2021. But now demand for our services has improved with the opening up of offices," he said.

Asked about the revenue outlook, Rohatgi said the company's turnover in the next calendar year will cross the pre-COVID level. It had posted over 1,800 crore revenue in 2019.

"We plan to grow and expand our business in India. By 2025, the target is to grow our revenue to more than 2,500 crore from around 1,300 crore in 2021," he said.

Rohatgi said the likely growth in the Indian economy and foreign domestic investment will help its business.

Asked about hiring, he said: "Our headcount will reach 70,000-75,000 in the next two years."

Rohatgi pointed out that attrition rate is high in this business at 30-35 per cent and therefore finding the right people and retaining them remains a challenge.

He highlighted that 95 per cent of services are done through its own employees, giving the company a distinct advantage over its competitors.

Going forward, he said the company would focus on technology for growth.

"India is one of the focus markets for ISS Group. India is a strong player within APAC," Rohatgi said.

Over the next 2-3 years, the Mumbai-based company expects increased activity in India as more companies come to invest in India – leading to an uptick in office and industrial spaces.

(With inputs from PTI)

