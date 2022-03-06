This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / Companies / News / ISS Facility Services India looking to hire 25,000 in 2 years
ISS Facility Services India looking to hire 25,000 in 2 years
2 min read.03:19 PM ISTAgencies
ISS Facility Services India CEO Aksh Rohatgi, in an interview with PTI, talked about the essential operations, the impact of coronavirus and the outlook going forward
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Denmark's ISS group subsidiary ISS Facility Services India is looking to double its revenue to more than ₹2,500 crore in three years, according to a report by news agency PTI. Further, the company is also planning to onboard and hire more than 25,000 people over the next two years to grow its business.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Denmark's ISS group subsidiary ISS Facility Services India is looking to double its revenue to more than ₹2,500 crore in three years, according to a report by news agency PTI. Further, the company is also planning to onboard and hire more than 25,000 people over the next two years to grow its business.
The company's India CEO Aksh Rohatgi, in an interview with PTI, talked about the essential operations, the impact of coronavirus and the outlook going forward.