Isthara acquires Letsmobility to digitize ops in co-living, food courts

Isthara said it will also help in strengthening its offerings across its smart food court segment through which it assumes the role of the technology partner and vendor aggregator to help large educational institutes and corporates to digitize their food courts for more efficient management. The acquisition will enhance the discovery, safety, and service standards maintained by their food courts. Isthara has signed up 50 food courts across Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, catering to over 150,000 people.