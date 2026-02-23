India’s top three technology outsourcers, together valued at $210 billion, have dismissed concerns that modern artificial intelligence (AI) could upend their businesses, even as investors remain on the edge and questions hang over the industry’s future.
IT honchos dismiss AI fears ahead of annual industry gala
SummaryHomegrown IT majors—TCS, Infosys and HCLTech—will be in the spotlight Tuesday at Nasscom’s annual meet, which takes stock of the sector and signals the direction of India’s tech services industry.
India’s top three technology outsourcers, together valued at $210 billion, have dismissed concerns that modern artificial intelligence (AI) could upend their businesses, even as investors remain on the edge and questions hang over the industry’s future.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More