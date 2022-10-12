IT attrition rates likely to remain high at 20%

“Attrition rates of IT service bellwethers for the quarter ended September will end as high as the previous quarter, if not higher. While hiring funnels in IT have shrunk and slowed down over Q2, enterprises have honoured offers made in Q1 to lateral talent," Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, which specializes in tech hiring, said. attrition will be “largely driven" by exit spillovers from the first quarter since many had to serve a 90-day notice period before leaving a firm, Karanth said.

