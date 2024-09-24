’It comes with a great responsibility. But it doesn’t feel like a weight’: Melinda French Gates on wealth

  • Melinda French Gates, the billionaire philanthropist, has opened up about the complexities of extreme wealth.

Published24 Sep 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Melinda French Gates has opened up about the challenges of immense wealth, which she says brings not just privilege but significant responsibility. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the philanthropist, whose net worth is estimated between $11 and $13.5 billion, shared her thoughts on the “surreal” nature of her fortune.

“It comes with a great responsibility. But it doesn't feel like a weight,” Melinda French Gates remarked, explaining that while her wealth itself isn’t burdensome, the "weighty part" lies in witnessing the struggles of mothers trying to provide for their children and considering how she can contribute to improving their lives.

According to Forbes, her wealth is estimated at $11 billion, while the Bloomberg Billionaires Index places her net worth closer to $13.5 billion. Melinda French Gates has spent over two decades in philanthropy, dedicating much of her fortune to charitable causes through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which she co-founded in 2000 with her ex-husband, Bill Gates.

This June, three years after her divorce from Gates, Melinda French Gates stepped down as co-chair of the foundation. Her resignation came with an additional $12.5 billion earmarked for her ongoing charitable efforts. She has committed to using this sum to focus on work supporting women and families.

Melinda French Gates' support for Kamala Harris' campaign

During the Vanity Fair interview, French Gates also revealed that a portion of her personal wealth is directed toward political contributions, noting that her support for Kamala Harris' campaign has been “substantial.”

Reflecting on wealth and philanthropy, French Gates has previously said, “If you are lucky enough to be a billionaire, believe me, you can give away half of it and not change your life. We should have a society where if for whatever reason wealth is in your hands, you put it back in society so that you change and you lift up others.”

