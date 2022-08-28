Soaring attrition, employee cost overload put IT companies in a bind5 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 05:55 PM IST
Amid caution in the Indian IT industry the hiring by top firms surpassed 50,000 mark in Quarter ending June 2022
The net hiring by top Indian IT companies surpassed the 50,000-mark in the June quarter as deal flow continued from key markets but soaring attrition, margin pressures, HR cost overload and employee-related challenges have put the industry in a bind.