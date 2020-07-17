IT companies report spurt in Q1 deal wins amid pandemic

“The distinction between renewals (same client, same project) and new or additional deals with the same clients is reported differently across companies. However, a shift towards increased work from home-related solutions is driving a lot of value added deals for IT firms at present. The tier-1 firms will be in a better position to take advantage of it because of long-standing relationships with these clients as well as the fact that they are better placed to negotiate pricing against volume of contract," said Pareekh Jain, IT outsourcing advisor and founder, Pareekh Jain Consulting.